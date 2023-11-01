Currently 6-2, the Western Carolina Catamounts' next matchup is at home versus the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, starting at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Western Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UNC Asheville H 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 South Carolina Upstate A 4:30 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Vanderbilt A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Brescia H 11:30 AM
Sat, Dec 30 King (TN) H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Citadel A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Wofford H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 East Tennessee State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Mercer A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Samford H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Furman A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 VMI H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Chattanooga H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Wofford A 4:00 PM

Western Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UNC Asheville Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ramsey Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Western Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Vonterius Woolbright 8 22.1 11.3 4.6 0.1 0.0 48.4% (61-126) 33.3% (3-9)
DJ Campbell 8 12.3 4.9 2.3 0.5 0.1 54.7% (41-75) 25.0% (3-12)
Tre Jackson 8 10.9 3.5 1.9 1.1 0.1 33.0% (30-91) 28.6% (18-63)
Russell Jones 7 11.0 2.4 1.3 0.9 0.0 43.5% (27-62) 45.9% (17-37)
Bernard Pelote 8 6.9 4.3 0.4 0.3 0.5 50.0% (22-44) 40.7% (11-27)

