Wake Forest's 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues (the Demon Deacons are currently 2-6) on Thursday, December 7 at 6:00 PM ET, at home versus the Charlotte 49ers.

Upcoming Wake Forest games

Wake Forest's next matchup information

Opponent: Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte 49ers Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Top Wake Forest players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kaia Harrison 8 10.0 3.3 2.4 1.1 0.1 39.1% (25-64) 33.3% (3-9) Elise Williams 8 9.5 5.1 4.3 2.1 0.3 28.1% (27-96) 23.8% (10-42) Malaya Cowles 8 9.4 3.4 0.6 1.0 0.4 61.5% (32-52) 33.3% (1-3) Madisyn Jordan 8 7.1 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.1 48.8% (20-41) 43.8% (14-32) Alexandria Scruggs 8 6.5 4.4 0.8 0.5 0.1 46.8% (22-47) 21.4% (3-14)

