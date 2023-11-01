The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will next play at home against the NJIT Highlanders, on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Wake Forest games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 NJIT H 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Delaware State H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Presbyterian H 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Virginia Tech H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Boston College A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Miami (FL) H 2:15 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Florida State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Virginia H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 NC State A 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 North Carolina A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Pittsburgh A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Syracuse H 7:45 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Georgia Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 NC State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 12 Duke A 7:00 PM

Wake Forest's next matchup information

  • Opponent: NJIT Highlanders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Wake Forest players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Hunter Sallis 8 18.1 3.0 2.1 1.1 0.4 48.6% (53-109) 42.9% (21-49)
Kevin Miller 8 17.3 3.0 3.6 1.6 0.1 46.6% (48-103) 34.5% (10-29)
Cameron Hildreth 8 17.1 4.6 3.5 0.6 0.1 51.1% (48-94) 37.0% (10-27)
Andrew Carr 8 15.3 7.4 1.1 0.6 2.4 50.0% (40-80) 36.0% (9-25)
Parker Friedrichsen 8 3.3 1.8 0.9 0.3 0.1 33.3% (9-27) 30.8% (8-26)

