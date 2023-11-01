Buy Tickets for UNC Wilmington Seahawks Basketball Games
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-2) will be at home against the Montreat Cavaliers on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.
Upcoming UNC Wilmington games
UNC Wilmington's next matchup information
- Opponent: Montreat Cavaliers
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Top UNC Wilmington players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Trazarien White
|8
|19.3
|6.5
|1.4
|1.1
|0.4
|58.3% (56-96)
|33.3% (5-15)
|Shykeim Phillips
|8
|13.9
|2.3
|2.8
|1.9
|0.1
|50.0% (43-86)
|12.5% (1-8)
|Maleeck Harden-Hayes
|8
|11.5
|5.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.5
|47.8% (32-67)
|39.5% (15-38)
|KJ Jenkins
|8
|9.8
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.0
|38.6% (27-70)
|41.7% (20-48)
|Donovan Newby
|8
|8.5
|2.1
|1.8
|0.4
|0.0
|52.8% (19-36)
|44.0% (11-25)
