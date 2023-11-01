Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the UNC Greensboro game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Spartans with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

UNC Greensboro team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jayde Gamble 8 11.8 2.8 2.5 3.1 0.5 Ayanna Khalfani 8 11.8 7.5 3.3 0.8 0.4 Isys Grady 8 9.4 4.1 2.1 1.1 0.1 Khalis Cain 8 7.9 8.1 0.3 0.8 0.8 Nasia Powell 8 6.1 1.4 1.3 0.1 0.0 Nia Howard 8 4.9 1.4 0.6 0.8 0.0 Kennedy Simpson 8 3.3 2.1 0.3 0.4 0.4 Joelle Davis 8 2.9 0.9 0.3 0.0 0.0 Kelly Boyle 8 2.9 0.8 1.9 0.1 0.3 Antoniette Emma-Nnopu 7 2.0 3.9 0.1 0.9 0.9

UNC Greensboro season stats

UNC Greensboro has six wins so far this season (6-2).

The Spartans are a perfect 5-0 at home while going 1-2 on the road this year.

UNC Greensboro picked up its best win of the season on November 29, when it defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, who rank No. 133 in the RPI rankings, 65-59.

The Spartans, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, UNC Greensboro has one game remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming UNC Greensboro games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 North Carolina A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Elon H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 North Carolina Central H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 South Carolina Upstate A 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 UNC Asheville A 2:00 PM

