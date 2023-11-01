Coming up for the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) is a matchup at home versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

If you're looking to catch the UNC Greensboro Spartans in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming UNC Greensboro games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UNC Greensboro's next matchup information

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky Colonels Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: UNC Greensboro -6.5

UNC Greensboro -6.5 Total: 146.5 points

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UNC Greensboro's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UNC Greensboro players

Shop for UNC Greensboro gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mikeal Brown-Jones 7 18.9 7.0 0.9 0.4 0.9 62.3% (48-77) 62.5% (5-8) Keyshaun Langley 7 13.7 3.1 1.9 1.7 0.0 42.1% (32-76) 33.3% (14-42) Donovan Atwell 7 12.0 2.4 0.4 0.9 0.0 40.0% (26-65) 35.3% (18-51) Kobe Langley 7 8.1 3.6 6.7 2.4 0.4 42.0% (21-50) 33.3% (8-24) Joryam Saizonou 7 7.0 2.9 1.3 0.6 0.0 40.0% (18-45) 37.5% (6-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.