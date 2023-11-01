Coming up for the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) is a matchup at home versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming UNC Greensboro games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Eastern Kentucky H 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Elon H 4:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Marshall A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 High Point A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Virginia-Lynchburg H 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Texas A 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Furman H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 East Tennessee State H 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Samford A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Chattanooga A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Citadel H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Wofford H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Western Carolina A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Mercer H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 VMI A 6:00 PM

UNC Greensboro's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Eastern Kentucky Colonels
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UNC Greensboro -6.5
  • Total: 146.5 points

Top UNC Greensboro players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Mikeal Brown-Jones 7 18.9 7.0 0.9 0.4 0.9 62.3% (48-77) 62.5% (5-8)
Keyshaun Langley 7 13.7 3.1 1.9 1.7 0.0 42.1% (32-76) 33.3% (14-42)
Donovan Atwell 7 12.0 2.4 0.4 0.9 0.0 40.0% (26-65) 35.3% (18-51)
Kobe Langley 7 8.1 3.6 6.7 2.4 0.4 42.0% (21-50) 33.3% (8-24)
Joryam Saizonou 7 7.0 2.9 1.3 0.6 0.0 40.0% (18-45) 37.5% (6-16)

