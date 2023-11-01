The Queens (NC) Royals (4-5) will be at home against the Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Queens (NC) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Columbia (SC) H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Radford A 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Western Carolina H 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Gardner-Webb H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Kennesaw State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 North Florida H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Stetson A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Central Arkansas A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 North Alabama H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Lipscomb H 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Austin Peay H 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Eastern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Bellarmine A 1:00 PM

Queens (NC)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Curry Arena

Top Queens (NC) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Nicole Gwynn 9 17.4 3.1 1.6 1.4 0.0 38.4% (56-146) 32.5% (26-80)
Jordyn Weaver 9 10.1 7.4 0.2 0.9 0.1 53.1% (34-64) -
Alexandria Johnson 9 9.7 2.1 2.3 0.6 0.0 43.8% (35-80) 42.9% (6-14)
Tiziana Huici 9 6.6 2.1 1.1 1.6 0.0 54.3% (25-46) 50.0% (5-10)
Adia Brisker 9 6.1 3.8 1.2 2.0 0.0 38.1% (24-63) 28.6% (2-7)

