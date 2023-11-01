The Queens (NC) Royals (4-5) will be at home against the Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.

If you're looking to go to see the Queens (NC) Royals in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Queens (NC) games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Queens (NC)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas

Columbia (SC) Fighting Koalas Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Curry Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Queens (NC)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Queens (NC) players

Shop for Queens (NC) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Nicole Gwynn 9 17.4 3.1 1.6 1.4 0.0 38.4% (56-146) 32.5% (26-80) Jordyn Weaver 9 10.1 7.4 0.2 0.9 0.1 53.1% (34-64) - Alexandria Johnson 9 9.7 2.1 2.3 0.6 0.0 43.8% (35-80) 42.9% (6-14) Tiziana Huici 9 6.6 2.1 1.1 1.6 0.0 54.3% (25-46) 50.0% (5-10) Adia Brisker 9 6.1 3.8 1.2 2.0 0.0 38.1% (24-63) 28.6% (2-7)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.