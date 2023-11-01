Exclusive Offers on Queens (NC) Royals Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
If you're a die-hard fan of Queens (NC) women's basketball, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Royals apparel. For more details, keep scrolling.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Queens (NC) Royals jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Queens (NC) team leaders
Want to buy Nicole Gwynn's jersey? Or another Queens (NC) player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Nicole Gwynn
|7
|17.0
|3.6
|1.4
|1.6
|0.0
|Jordyn Weaver
|7
|11.3
|7.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.1
|Alexandria Johnson
|7
|11.0
|1.7
|2.6
|0.7
|0.0
|Adia Brisker
|7
|6.3
|4.0
|1.1
|2.0
|0.0
|Amari Davis
|7
|5.3
|5.4
|1.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Tiziana Huici
|7
|4.3
|1.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0.0
|Tameia Shaw
|7
|3.0
|0.6
|1.1
|1.0
|0.0
|Kennedy Fuller
|7
|2.4
|0.7
|0.4
|0.1
|0.0
|Kaitlyn Adams
|6
|2.2
|1.7
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|Kinley Brown
|6
|2.0
|1.8
|1.2
|0.7
|0.5
Queens (NC) season stats
- Queens (NC) is 3-4 so far this season.
- The Royals are 3-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.
- Queens (NC) defeated the No. 334-ranked (according to the RPI) South Carolina Upstate Spartans, 61-51, on November 17, which goes down as its best win of the season.
- The Royals have played two games this season versus Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.
- There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Queens (NC)'s schedule in 2023-24.
Looking to bet on the Royals? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Upcoming Queens (NC) games
Check out the Royals in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sun, Dec 3
|Winthrop
|A
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|Presbyterian
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Columbia (SC)
|H
|2:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Radford
|A
|2:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Western Carolina
|H
|3:00 PM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Queens (NC) this season.
Check out the Royals this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.