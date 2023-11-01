Buy Tickets for North Carolina Tar Heels Women's Basketball Games
North Carolina's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Tar Heels are currently 6-3) on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 PM ET, versus the UConn Huskies.
If you're looking to see the North Carolina Tar Heels in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming North Carolina games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
North Carolina's next matchup information
- Opponent: UConn Huskies
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for North Carolina's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top North Carolina players
Shop for North Carolina gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Deja Kelly
|9
|16.1
|3.3
|2.6
|1.9
|0.4
|37.2% (48-129)
|26.7% (8-30)
|Alyssa Ustby
|9
|11.0
|8.4
|3.2
|1.9
|1.1
|46.2% (42-91)
|0.0% (0-5)
|Maria Gakdeng
|9
|10.9
|6.1
|0.3
|0.4
|1.3
|71.4% (40-56)
|-
|Lexi Donarski
|9
|10.6
|2.1
|1.2
|1.0
|0.0
|37.6% (32-85)
|40.0% (22-55)
|Indya Nivar
|9
|6.6
|4.9
|1.0
|1.3
|0.6
|36.1% (22-61)
|25.0% (5-20)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.