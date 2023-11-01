The North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) will next be in action against the Kentucky Wildcats, on Saturday, December 16 at 5:30 PM ET.

Upcoming North Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Kentucky N 5:30 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Oklahoma N 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Charleston Southern H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Pittsburgh A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Clemson A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 NC State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Syracuse H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Louisville H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Boston College A 2:15 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Wake Forest H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Florida State A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Georgia Tech A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Duke H 6:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Clemson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Miami (FL) A 4:00 PM

North Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Location: State Farm Arena
  • Broadcast: CBS

Top North Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
RJ Davis 9 21.0 3.2 2.7 0.9 0.0 44.0% (62-141) 36.4% (24-66)
Armando Bacot 9 15.9 11.9 1.4 0.4 1.7 51.0% (49-96) 33.3% (1-3)
Ingram Harrison 9 15.1 6.4 2.6 1.3 0.3 48.5% (47-97) 46.3% (19-41)
Cormac Ryan 8 10.4 2.9 1.8 1.0 0.5 32.9% (24-73) 25.5% (12-47)
Elliot Cadeau 9 7.1 1.6 4.1 0.4 0.1 44.9% (22-49) 27.3% (3-11)

