North Carolina Central's 2023-24 men's college hoops season continues (the Eagles are currently 4-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 4:30 PM ET, away versus the Radford Highlanders.

If you're looking to see the North Carolina Central Eagles in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming North Carolina Central games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Radford A 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 12 N.C. A&T A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 Saint Andrews (NC) H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Longwood H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Truett McConnell H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Howard H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 8 Norfolk State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 South Carolina State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 29 Delaware State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Coppin State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Morgan State H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Howard A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 19 Norfolk State A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 24 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

North Carolina Central's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Radford Highlanders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Location: Dedmon Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for North Carolina Central's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top North Carolina Central players

Shop for North Carolina Central gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Po'Boigh King 10 14.4 4.8 1.5 1.5 0.2 44.7% (55-123) 31.0% (13-42)
Ja'Darius Harris 9 13.9 2.2 2.0 0.8 0.0 47.8% (43-90) 37.8% (14-37)
Fred Cleveland Jr. 9 13.6 2.8 3.9 1.4 0.1 43.7% (45-103) 32.0% (16-50)
Perry Smith Jr. 10 7.1 5.1 0.1 0.8 0.7 67.4% (29-43) 0.0% (0-2)
Josh Smith 8 8.0 2.5 1.6 0.9 0.1 38.5% (20-52) 30.8% (4-13)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.