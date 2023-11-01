A game at home versus the Liberty Lady Flames is coming up for the NC State Wolfpack women (9-0), on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming NC State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET)
Sun, Dec 10 Liberty H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 South Florida A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Old Dominion A 6:30 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Virginia A 6:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Florida State H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Virginia Tech A 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Virginia H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Miami (FL) A 6:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Duke H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Clemson A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Boston College A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 North Carolina H 8:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Louisville H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Virginia Tech H 8:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Pittsburgh A 12:00 PM

NC State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Liberty Lady Flames
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reynolds Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ACC Network Extra

Top NC State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Aziaha James 9 16.2 4.2 2.3 0.8 0.0 49.1% (52-106) 43.5% (20-46)
Saniya Rivers 9 13.7 6.0 4.6 2.2 0.7 46.7% (42-90) 30.0% (6-20)
Madison Hayes 9 10.0 5.3 1.7 0.8 0.7 54.9% (28-51) 50.0% (11-22)
River Baldwin 9 9.7 6.7 1.0 0.2 1.0 60.7% (34-56) -
Zoe Brooks 9 9.4 3.9 3.2 1.2 0.6 46.3% (31-67) 20.0% (4-20)

