The NC State Wolfpack (6-2) will next be in action at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks, on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming NC State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 UT Martin H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Tennessee N 10:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Saint Louis H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Detroit Mercy H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Notre Dame A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Virginia H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 North Carolina H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Louisville A 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Wake Forest H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Virginia Tech H 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Syracuse A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Miami (FL) H 9:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Georgia Tech H 5:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Pittsburgh H 7:00 PM

NC State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UT Martin Skyhawks
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: PNC Arena
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top NC State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jayden Taylor 8 14.9 4.3 1.8 1.8 0.3 48.1% (38-79) 50.0% (16-32)
Casey Morsell 8 13.9 3.6 2.0 0.6 0.3 44.0% (40-91) 36.1% (13-36)
DJ Horne 8 12.3 2.8 2.8 1.4 0.0 38.0% (35-92) 33.3% (15-45)
D.J. Burns 6 13.7 4.8 2.0 0.8 0.3 51.4% (36-70) 0.0% (0-1)
Dennis Parker Jr. 8 5.6 3.1 0.8 1.1 0.5 44.4% (16-36) 25.0% (3-12)

