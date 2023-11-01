North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 31
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 31
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.