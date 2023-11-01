High school basketball competition in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Olympic High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on October 31

12:00 AM ET on October 31 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ardrey Kell High School