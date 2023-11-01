The Charlotte Hornets (1-2) are monitoring three players on the injury report as they ready for their Wednesday, November 1 matchup with the Houston Rockets (0-3) at Toyota Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jock Landale: Questionable (Concussion), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee), Tari Eason: Out (Leg)

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

