With a record of 4-5, the High Point Panthers' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Davidson Wildcats, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming High Point games

High Point's next matchup information

Opponent: Davidson Wildcats

Davidson Wildcats Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena

Top High Point players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Lauren Bevis 8 15.9 2.8 0.4 0.8 0.0 42.4% (39-92) 33.3% (18-54) Nakyah Terrell 9 10.2 3.9 3.0 1.0 0.0 44.3% (35-79) 35.7% (10-28) Bukky Akinsola 9 6.6 2.4 1.2 1.2 0.4 33.8% (26-77) 9.1% (1-11) Anna Haeger 8 6.0 3.5 1.0 0.0 0.1 37.5% (18-48) 8.3% (1-12) Claire Wyatt 9 4.6 1.9 1.0 0.1 0.7 38.5% (15-39) 33.3% (6-18)

