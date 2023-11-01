Don't be a fair-weather fan of the High Point Panthers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

High Point team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lauren Bevis 7 15.4 2.6 0.4 0.9 0.0 Nakyah Terrell 7 9.7 3.1 3.1 1.0 0.0 Bukky Akinsola 7 5.9 2.4 1.4 1.3 0.4 Anna Haeger 6 6.2 3.5 1.0 0.0 0.2 Amaria McNear 7 4.9 3.6 0.7 0.1 1.1 Faith Price 7 4.3 2.4 0.3 0.6 0.3 Claire Wyatt 7 4.1 1.4 1.0 0.1 0.9 Callie Scheier 6 4.7 4.2 3.0 1.0 0.0 Nevaeh Zavala 7 3.9 2.6 0.0 0.3 0.3 Shakira Baskerville 4 3.8 2.8 0.3 0.0 0.0

High Point season stats

High Point has gone 3-4 this season.

The Panthers are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

High Point took down the No. 269-ranked (according to the RPI) Wofford Terriers, 80-64, on November 17, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

When playing against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Panthers are winless in two games.

High Point has 22 games left in the regular season, none versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming High Point games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Johnson C. Smith H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Colorado State A 8:30 PM Fri, Dec 8 Davidson A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Norfolk State H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Campbell H 7:00 PM

