With a record of 7-3, the High Point Panthers' next matchup is at home versus the North Carolina A&T Aggies, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8.

Upcoming High Point games

High Point's next matchup information

Opponent: North Carolina A&T Aggies

North Carolina A&T Aggies Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top High Point players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Duke Miles 10 18.9 1.8 4.4 1.1 0.2 61.2% (74-121) 37.1% (13-35) Kimani Hamilton 10 13.9 7.7 1.7 1.2 0.8 47.0% (47-100) 30.8% (8-26) Abdoulaye 10 13.7 4.4 1.3 0.5 0.0 47.4% (46-97) 41.9% (18-43) Kezza Giffa 10 13.0 2.3 3.6 0.5 0.0 46.6% (27-58) 36.0% (9-25) Trae Benham 10 8.6 5.3 0.5 0.4 0.3 40.0% (28-70) 39.3% (24-61)

