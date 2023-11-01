Don't be a half-hearted fan of the High Point Panthers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. More details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

High Point team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Duke Miles 8 17.9 1.8 4.3 0.9 0.3 Abdoulaye 8 14.0 4.3 1.3 0.6 0.0 Kimani Hamilton 8 13.1 8.0 1.1 0.9 0.6 Kezza Giffa 8 13.0 2.0 3.9 0.5 0.0 Trae Benham 8 8.8 5.3 0.4 0.3 0.4 Denzel Hines 8 4.9 4.3 0.1 0.3 0.1 Juslin Bodo Bodo 8 4.5 7.3 0.1 0.6 1.9 Bryson Childress 6 5.0 1.3 0.8 0.5 0.0 Cade Potter 8 3.8 5.5 0.9 0.5 0.6 Titas Sargiunas 8 3.0 1.6 0.9 0.1 0.0

High Point season stats

This season, High Point has a 5-3 record so far.

The Panthers are 3-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

High Point's signature win this season came against the Iona Gaels, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 321) in the RPI. High Point took home the 82-68 win at a neutral site on November 20.

The Panthers have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

There are 23 games remaining on High Point's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming High Point games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 North Florida A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Georgia A 5:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 UNC Greensboro H 7:00 PM

