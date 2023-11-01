Gordon Hayward and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will take the court versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hayward, in his most recent game (October 30 loss against the Nets), put up 15 points, five assists and two steals.

Now let's examine Hayward's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-111)

Over 14.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+110)

Over 4.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+148)

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 118.6 points per game last season made the Rockets the 28th-ranked team in the league on defense.

Allowing 41.5 rebounds per game last year, the Rockets were fourth in the NBA in that category.

The Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.1.

Giving up 14.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Rockets were last in the league in that category.

