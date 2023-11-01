Currently 0-7, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Gardner-Webb games

Gardner-Webb's next matchup information

Opponent: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alico Arena

Top Gardner-Webb players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ashley Hawkins 7 14.0 4.1 4.6 0.9 0.1 44.6% (37-83) 25.0% (4-16) Lauren Bailey 7 9.0 4.0 0.4 0.7 0.1 36.2% (21-58) 37.5% (15-40) Nyla Walker 7 8.6 2.4 1.6 0.7 0.0 28.9% (24-83) 21.4% (6-28) Micahla Funderburk 7 8.0 2.6 0.6 0.9 0.0 30.0% (18-60) 28.9% (13-45) Grace Pack 7 4.7 3.1 0.6 0.3 0.1 22.9% (11-48) 18.8% (6-32)

