Currently 0-7, the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Gardner-Webb games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 FGCU A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 South Florida A 1:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Appalachian State H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Florida H 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 East Tennessee State A 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Queens (NC) A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 High Point H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Charleston Southern A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Presbyterian A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Radford H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Winthrop A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Longwood H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Carolina Upstate H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 UNC Asheville A 6:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Presbyterian H 7:00 PM

Gardner-Webb's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Florida Gulf Coast Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alico Arena

Top Gardner-Webb players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ashley Hawkins 7 14.0 4.1 4.6 0.9 0.1 44.6% (37-83) 25.0% (4-16)
Lauren Bailey 7 9.0 4.0 0.4 0.7 0.1 36.2% (21-58) 37.5% (15-40)
Nyla Walker 7 8.6 2.4 1.6 0.7 0.0 28.9% (24-83) 21.4% (6-28)
Micahla Funderburk 7 8.0 2.6 0.6 0.9 0.0 30.0% (18-60) 28.9% (13-45)
Grace Pack 7 4.7 3.1 0.6 0.3 0.1 22.9% (11-48) 18.8% (6-32)

