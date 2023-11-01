Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Gardner-Webb team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ashley Hawkins 7 14.0 4.1 4.6 0.9 0.1 Lauren Bailey 7 9.0 4.0 0.4 0.7 0.1 Nyla Walker 7 8.6 2.4 1.6 0.7 0.0 Micahla Funderburk 7 8.0 2.6 0.6 0.9 0.0 Grace Pack 7 4.7 3.1 0.6 0.3 0.1 Andrea Martinez 7 4.4 3.0 0.6 0.0 0.3 Ramatoulaye Keita 7 4.3 7.0 0.9 0.4 0.4 Anaya Harris 7 3.3 2.4 1.0 0.7 0.0 Trinity Moreland 5 1.6 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.6 Amina Gray 3 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Gardner-Webb season stats

Gardner-Webb has not yet won a game this season (0-7).

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 0-3 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

Gardner-Webb hasn't picked up a win this season versus a D1 opponent.

When squaring off against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Runnin' Bulldogs are winless in one game.

Of Gardner-Webb's 21 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Gardner-Webb games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Dec 7 FGCU A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 South Florida A 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Appalachian State H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Florida H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 East Tennessee State A 5:00 PM

