Gardner-Webb team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Caleb Robinson 8 12.8 5.4 0.9 1.1 0.4 Julien Soumaoro 8 12.8 1.6 2.3 1.0 0.1 DQ Nicholas 8 9.0 3.0 2.8 0.4 0.0 Brendan Mykalcio 8 6.4 4.0 0.9 0.6 0.4 Isaiah Richards 8 5.8 4.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 Lucas Stieber 8 5.6 3.3 2.3 0.4 0.5 Darryl Simmons II 8 4.9 1.6 1.4 0.5 0.0 Quest Aldridge 8 4.6 2.5 0.4 0.6 0.0 Shahar Lazar 8 4.4 1.4 0.6 0.3 0.1 Cheickna Sissoko 8 4.0 4.3 0.3 0.8 0.8

Gardner-Webb season stats

Gardner-Webb has put together a 3-5 record on the season so far.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Gardner-Webb's signature victory this season came against the Weber State Wildcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 226) in the RPI. Gardner-Webb secured the 62-61 win at a neutral site on November 17.

When matching up with teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Runnin' Bulldogs are winless in one game.

Gardner-Webb's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Gardner-Webb games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Wofford H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 North Greenville H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Appalachian State N 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Chattanooga A 7:00 PM

