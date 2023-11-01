Exclusive Offers on Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Do you live and breathe all things Gardner-Webb? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for the Runnin' Bulldogs. For additional details, including updated team stats, continue scrolling.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
Gardner-Webb team leaders
Want to buy Caleb Robinson's jersey? Or another Gardner-Webb player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Caleb Robinson
|8
|12.8
|5.4
|0.9
|1.1
|0.4
|Julien Soumaoro
|8
|12.8
|1.6
|2.3
|1.0
|0.1
|DQ Nicholas
|8
|9.0
|3.0
|2.8
|0.4
|0.0
|Brendan Mykalcio
|8
|6.4
|4.0
|0.9
|0.6
|0.4
|Isaiah Richards
|8
|5.8
|4.1
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|Lucas Stieber
|8
|5.6
|3.3
|2.3
|0.4
|0.5
|Darryl Simmons II
|8
|4.9
|1.6
|1.4
|0.5
|0.0
|Quest Aldridge
|8
|4.6
|2.5
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|Shahar Lazar
|8
|4.4
|1.4
|0.6
|0.3
|0.1
|Cheickna Sissoko
|8
|4.0
|4.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.8
Gardner-Webb season stats
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 3-5 record on the season so far.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are 2-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- Gardner-Webb's signature victory this season came against the Weber State Wildcats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 226) in the RPI. Gardner-Webb secured the 62-61 win at a neutral site on November 17.
- When matching up with teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Runnin' Bulldogs are winless in one game.
- Gardner-Webb's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.
Looking to bet on the Runnin' Bulldogs? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Gardner-Webb games
Check out the Runnin' Bulldogs in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Western Carolina
|H
|7:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|Wofford
|H
|7:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|North Greenville
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Appalachian State
|N
|4:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Chattanooga
|A
|7:00 PM
Check out the Runnin' Bulldogs this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.