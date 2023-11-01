Elon (5-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 4:30 PM ET, on the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

If you're looking to catch the Elon Phoenix in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Elon games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Elon's next matchup information

Opponent: UNC Greensboro Spartans

UNC Greensboro Spartans Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Elon's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Elon players

Shop for Elon gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% TK Simpkins 9 13.8 4.8 2.2 1.9 0.6 47.0% (39-83) 30.8% (8-26) Max Mackinnon 9 11.3 5.2 2.8 0.4 0.3 47.6% (39-82) 41.2% (14-34) Zac Ervin 9 10.0 1.7 0.9 0.2 0.0 47.4% (27-57) 44.7% (21-47) Nick Dorn 9 9.8 3.2 0.3 0.4 0.1 40.8% (31-76) 36.2% (17-47) Rob Higgins 9 9.8 2.0 2.7 0.8 0.0 53.4% (31-58) 40.0% (6-15)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.