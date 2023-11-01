Buy Tickets for East Carolina Pirates Women's Basketball Games
Coming up for the East Carolina Pirates women (5-3) is a game at home versus the George Mason Patriots, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18.
If you're looking to catch the East Carolina Pirates in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming East Carolina games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
East Carolina's next matchup information
- Opponent: George Mason Patriots
- Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Minges Coliseum
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for East Carolina's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top East Carolina players
Shop for East Carolina gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Danae McNeal
|8
|20.9
|3.1
|1.4
|4.4
|0.1
|41.7% (63-151)
|32.6% (14-43)
|Amiya Joyner
|8
|11.0
|7.8
|1.0
|1.8
|1.5
|42.3% (33-78)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Micah Dennis
|8
|8.9
|3.5
|3.8
|1.8
|0.1
|37.9% (25-66)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Synia Johnson
|7
|6.3
|3.6
|2.6
|1.4
|0.0
|34.8% (16-46)
|0.0% (0-7)
|Karina Gordon
|8
|4.6
|1.1
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|32.4% (12-37)
|26.9% (7-26)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.