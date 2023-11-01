Coming up for the East Carolina Pirates women (5-3) is a game at home versus the George Mason Patriots, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18.

Upcoming East Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 18 George Mason H 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Charleston Southern H 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 South Carolina H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 UTSA H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Memphis A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 UAB H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Tulane A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Rice H 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 20 SMU H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Florida Atlantic A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 South Florida A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Tulsa H 6:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Wichita State A 3:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Charlotte H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Rice A 8:00 PM

East Carolina's next matchup information

  • Opponent: George Mason Patriots
  • Day/Time: December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Minges Coliseum

Top East Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Danae McNeal 8 20.9 3.1 1.4 4.4 0.1 41.7% (63-151) 32.6% (14-43)
Amiya Joyner 8 11.0 7.8 1.0 1.8 1.5 42.3% (33-78) 0.0% (0-3)
Micah Dennis 8 8.9 3.5 3.8 1.8 0.1 37.9% (25-66) 34.5% (10-29)
Synia Johnson 7 6.3 3.6 2.6 1.4 0.0 34.8% (16-46) 0.0% (0-7)
Karina Gordon 8 4.6 1.1 0.8 1.0 0.0 32.4% (12-37) 26.9% (7-26)

