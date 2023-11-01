Do you live and breathe all things East Carolina? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for the Pirates. For more info, including current team stats, keep reading.

East Carolina team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG RJ Felton 7 18.1 7.4 1.1 2.0 0.6 Ezra Ausar 7 13.9 5.4 1.6 1.0 0.4 Quentin Diboundje 7 11.4 3.4 0.4 0.6 0.4 Brandon Johnson 5 14.8 7.6 2.0 1.0 0.6 Jaden Walker 7 8.0 4.3 2.3 1.0 0.4 Bobby Pettiford 7 8.0 1.4 4.1 0.9 0.0 Kalib LaCount 7 4.7 1.6 2.7 0.6 0.0 Benjamin Bayela 5 3.8 2.4 0.2 0.8 0.2 Cyr Malonga 5 0.8 1.4 0.0 0.2 0.4 Logan Bourgeois 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

East Carolina season stats

East Carolina has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Pirates are 4-2 at home and 0-1 on the road this year.

In its best win of the season, East Carolina took down the Campbell Fighting Camels in a 77-63 win on November 11.

The Pirates have had no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

There are one game against Top 25 teams left on East Carolina's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming East Carolina games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 4 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 South Carolina H 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Florida N 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Delaware State H 7:00 PM

