Buy Tickets for Duke Blue Devils Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the Duke Blue Devils women (5-3) is a matchup away versus the Clemson Tigers, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
If you're looking to go to see the Duke Blue Devils in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Duke games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Duke's next matchup information
- Opponent: Clemson Tigers
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Littlejohn Coliseum
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Duke's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Duke players
Shop for Duke gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Reigan Richardson
|8
|13.4
|1.8
|2.0
|1.0
|0.5
|38.0% (38-100)
|44.0% (11-25)
|Ashlon Jackson
|7
|12.4
|1.6
|2.7
|1.3
|0.1
|44.8% (30-67)
|40.5% (17-42)
|Oluchi Okananwa
|8
|10.3
|7.0
|1.8
|1.8
|0.4
|51.7% (30-58)
|47.1% (8-17)
|Taina Mair
|8
|10.3
|4.1
|4.0
|2.3
|0.1
|41.5% (34-82)
|26.7% (8-30)
|Jadyn Donovan
|8
|7.1
|4.4
|1.0
|1.4
|1.5
|47.3% (26-55)
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.