Duke's 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues (the Blue Devils are currently 5-3) on Saturday, December 9 at 2:15 PM ET, at home versus the Charlotte 49ers.

Upcoming Duke games

Duke's next matchup information

Opponent: Charlotte 49ers

Charlotte 49ers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Broadcast: The CW

Top Duke players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kyle Filipowski 8 18.9 8.4 2.3 1.3 1.9 52.9% (55-104) 26.9% (7-26) Jeremy Roach 8 13.9 2.4 2.5 1.0 0.1 48.8% (39-80) 45.8% (11-24) Tyrese Proctor 8 10.3 3.0 4.8 0.9 0.1 43.9% (29-66) 32.4% (11-34) Mark Mitchell 7 11.0 4.7 1.0 0.6 0.4 49.1% (28-57) 7.7% (1-13) Caleb Foster 8 9.0 1.8 1.5 0.4 0.3 48.2% (27-56) 34.8% (8-23)

