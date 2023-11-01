When you're cheering on Duke during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Blue Devils' recent stats and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Duke Blue Devils jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Duke team leaders

Want to buy Kyle Filipowski's jersey? Or another Duke player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kyle Filipowski 7 19.9 8.3 1.9 1.3 1.6 Jeremy Roach 7 13.0 1.6 2.3 0.9 0.1 Tyrese Proctor 7 11.7 3.4 5.4 1.0 0.1 Mark Mitchell 6 11.0 4.8 1.2 0.5 0.5 Caleb Foster 7 8.6 1.9 1.6 0.1 0.1 Jared McCain 7 7.9 4.6 1.9 1.1 0.0 Sean Stewart 7 4.3 4.0 0.1 0.6 0.4 Ryan Young 7 2.9 3.6 1.6 0.1 0.4 TJ Power 4 4.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.0 Jaylen Blakes 7 1.7 1.0 0.6 0.7 0.3

Duke season stats

Duke is 5-2 on the season so far.

The Blue Devils are 4-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

In terms of its signature win this season, Duke beat the Michigan State Spartans on November 14. The final score was 74-65.

The Blue Devils are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Duke has four games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Blue Devils? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Duke games

Check out the Blue Devils in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Georgia Tech A 2:15 PM Sat, Dec 9 Charlotte H 2:15 PM Tue, Dec 12 Hofstra H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Baylor N 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Queens H 2:00 PM

Check out the Blue Devils this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.