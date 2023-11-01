Davidson's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Wildcats are currently 8-1) on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, at home versus the High Point Panthers.

Upcoming Davidson games

Davidson's next matchup information

Opponent: High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena

Top Davidson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Suzi-Rose Deegan 9 13.8 4.3 2.0 1.2 0.0 48.1% (50-104) 28.1% (9-32) Charlise Dunn 9 12.3 6.9 1.7 1.0 0.9 41.4% (36-87) 36.0% (18-50) Millie Prior 9 11.2 8.2 1.8 1.0 2.2 55.4% (41-74) 0.0% (0-1) Elle Sutphin 6 13.8 5.2 1.0 1.7 0.7 47.1% (32-68) 46.7% (7-15) Issy Morgan 9 9.1 2.8 4.2 1.3 0.2 58.0% (29-50) 50.0% (8-16)

