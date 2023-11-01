Currently 6-3, the Davidson Wildcats' next matchup is at home versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Davidson games

Davidson's next matchup information

Opponent: Miami (OH) RedHawks

Miami (OH) RedHawks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: John M. Belk Arena

John M. Belk Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+

Top Davidson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% David Skogman 9 13.1 5.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 55.1% (43-78) 38.9% (14-36) Grant Huffman 9 10.9 5.2 5.2 1.2 0.2 43.9% (36-82) 33.3% (6-18) Bobby Durkin 9 10.8 3.8 1.0 0.4 0.2 45.6% (31-68) 42.0% (21-50) Connor Kochera 9 9.9 2.3 0.9 0.7 0.0 60.3% (35-58) 42.3% (11-26) Reed Bailey 9 9.1 5.7 1.3 0.6 0.1 49.2% (29-59) 20.0% (2-10)

