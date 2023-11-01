Buy Tickets for Charlotte 49ers Basketball Games
On deck for the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) is a game away versus the Duke Blue Devils, beginning at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Charlotte games
Charlotte's next matchup information
- Opponent: Duke Blue Devils
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Broadcast: The CW
Top Charlotte players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Lu'Cye Patterson
|8
|14.9
|3.1
|2.4
|1.6
|0.4
|46.6% (41-88)
|29.2% (7-24)
|Igor Milicic Jr.
|8
|13.3
|9.5
|2.4
|0.9
|0.9
|57.6% (34-59)
|46.7% (14-30)
|Dishon Jackson
|8
|10.5
|4.6
|0.6
|0.5
|0.8
|49.3% (37-75)
|20.0% (2-10)
|Nik Graves
|8
|10.0
|3.5
|3.0
|0.8
|0.1
|56.3% (27-48)
|33.3% (5-15)
|Jackson Threadgill
|8
|6.0
|2.3
|1.1
|0.8
|0.3
|35.2% (19-54)
|25.0% (6-24)
