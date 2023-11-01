When you're rooting for Charlotte during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the 49ers' recent stats and trends, below.

Charlotte team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Lu'Cye Patterson 7 15.7 3.3 1.6 1.6 0.4 Igor Milicic Jr. 7 13.3 9.6 2.1 0.6 1.0 Nik Graves 7 10.4 3.6 3.0 0.7 0.1 Dishon Jackson 7 9.3 4.3 0.4 0.6 0.9 Jackson Threadgill 7 6.1 2.3 1.1 0.9 0.1 Dean Reiber 7 3.7 1.4 0.7 0.7 0.3 Isaiah Folkes 7 2.9 2.3 1.6 0.6 0.1 Iaroslav Niagu 5 3.2 2.8 0.6 0.2 0.4 Daylen Berry 7 1.9 0.9 0.4 0.4 0.0 Robert Braswell 3 0.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.3

Charlotte season stats

This season, Charlotte has won four games so far (4-3).

Charlotte's signature win of the season came against the George Mason Patriots, a top 100 team (No. 89), according to the RPI. Charlotte registered the 54-49 neutral-site win on November 19.

The 49ers have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are two games against Top 25 teams left on Charlotte's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Charlotte games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Stetson H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Duke A 2:15 PM Sat, Dec 16 Richmond A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Greensboro H 1:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Stetson A 7:00 PM

