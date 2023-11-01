The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-6) will be at home against the Pfeiffer Falcons on Tuesday, December 12 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues.

Upcoming Campbell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Pfeiffer H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Saint Augustine's H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Morgan State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Saint Francis (PA) A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 N.C. A&T A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Hampton A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Delaware H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Hofstra H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 William & Mary A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Towson A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Elon H 5:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Charleston (SC) H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Elon A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UNC Wilmington A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Northeastern H 7:00 PM

Campbell's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pfeiffer Falcons
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Campbell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anthony Dell'Orso 9 16.3 5.8 1.8 1.2 0.2 42.7% (50-117) 34.2% (13-38)
Laurynas Vaistaras 9 10.1 3.4 2.4 0.9 0.0 51.7% (30-58) 31.3% (5-16)
Gediminas Mokseckas 9 5.6 2.3 1.8 0.2 0.0 37.8% (17-45) 33.3% (7-21)
Alex Kotov 9 5.3 3.6 1.2 0.6 0.6 42.4% (14-33) 0.0% (0-4)
Mason Grant 9 5.3 2.7 0.0 0.7 1.1 54.5% (18-33) 40.0% (2-5)

