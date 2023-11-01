The Campbell Fighting Camels (3-6) will be at home against the Pfeiffer Falcons on Tuesday, December 12 (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign continues.

Upcoming Campbell games

Campbell's next matchup information

Opponent: Pfeiffer Falcons

Pfeiffer Falcons Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Campbell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anthony Dell'Orso 9 16.3 5.8 1.8 1.2 0.2 42.7% (50-117) 34.2% (13-38) Laurynas Vaistaras 9 10.1 3.4 2.4 0.9 0.0 51.7% (30-58) 31.3% (5-16) Gediminas Mokseckas 9 5.6 2.3 1.8 0.2 0.0 37.8% (17-45) 33.3% (7-21) Alex Kotov 9 5.3 3.6 1.2 0.6 0.6 42.4% (14-33) 0.0% (0-4) Mason Grant 9 5.3 2.7 0.0 0.7 1.1 54.5% (18-33) 40.0% (2-5)

