A matchup at home versus the Lancaster Bible Chargers is on deck for the Campbell Camels women (6-2), on Thursday, December 14 at 11:30 AM ET.

Upcoming Campbell games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Lancaster Bible H 11:30 AM
Sun, Dec 17 East Tennessee State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 High Point A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Monmouth A 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Elon H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Towson H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 UNC Wilmington A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Stony Brook H 2:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Northeastern A 2:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Elon A 1:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 11 Charleston (SC) A 2:00 PM
Fri, Feb 16 Monmouth H 7:00 PM

Campbell's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lancaster Bible Chargers
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Location: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Top Campbell players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Christabel Ezumah 8 10.9 9.3 1.6 1.0 1.9 59.7% (37-62) -
Shy Tuelle 8 9.8 3.0 2.9 1.0 0.5 38.0% (27-71) 39.3% (22-56)
Brittany Staves 8 8.4 2.9 1.6 0.1 0.1 44.4% (24-54) 41.9% (13-31)
Svenia Nurenberg 8 8.3 5.3 1.6 1.3 0.3 50.0% (24-48) 50.0% (7-14)
Audrey Fuller 8 6.6 3.5 1.5 0.9 0.4 37.3% (19-51) 40.0% (12-30)

