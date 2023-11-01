Buy Tickets for Appalachian State Mountaineers Women's Basketball Games
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) will be on the road against the the Richmond Spiders on Sunday, December 10 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball season rolls on.
Upcoming Appalachian State games
Appalachian State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Richmond Spiders
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Robins Center
Top Appalachian State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Faith Alston
|7
|15.4
|2.4
|3.0
|2.4
|0.6
|37.5% (39-104)
|21.9% (7-32)
|Emily Carver
|7
|14.3
|6.0
|1.3
|2.3
|0.3
|32.0% (32-100)
|20.8% (11-53)
|Rylan Moffitt
|7
|6.3
|8.0
|1.4
|1.0
|1.0
|44.4% (16-36)
|0.0% (0-2)
|Zada Porter
|7
|5.4
|2.6
|1.0
|1.6
|0.0
|39.3% (11-28)
|28.6% (2-7)
|Chae Harris
|6
|5.7
|2.2
|0.3
|0.5
|0.2
|31.4% (11-35)
|29.4% (5-17)
