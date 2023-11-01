Exclusive Offers on Appalachian State Mountaineers Women's Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Appalachian State team leaders
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Faith Alston
|6
|14.7
|2.7
|2.8
|2.2
|0.5
|Emily Carver
|6
|12.0
|6.3
|1.3
|2.2
|0.2
|Zada Porter
|6
|6.3
|2.8
|1.2
|1.7
|0.0
|Rylan Moffitt
|6
|6.0
|6.5
|1.2
|1.2
|0.5
|Alexis Black
|6
|5.5
|2.3
|0.8
|1.0
|0.0
|Chae Harris
|5
|5.6
|2.4
|0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|J'Mani Ingram
|6
|4.3
|3.8
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|Mariah Frazier
|6
|3.8
|3.8
|1.0
|1.8
|0.7
|MaKenzie Drout
|5
|3.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|Taylor Lewis
|2
|3.5
|5.5
|0.0
|1.5
|1.5
Appalachian State season stats
- Appalachian State has a 4-2 record so far this season.
- The Mountaineers are 2-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.
- Appalachian State captured its signature win of the season on November 6, when it defeated the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank No. 162 in the RPI rankings, 71-65.
- The Mountaineers have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.
- In terms of the AP's Top 25, Appalachian State has one game remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.
Upcoming Appalachian State games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tue, Dec 5
|Charleston (SC)
|H
|5:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Richmond
|A
|2:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Gardner-Webb
|A
|8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Marquette
|A
|3:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Mercer
|H
|12:00 PM
