Going into their game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4), the Detroit Lions (5-2) are keeping their eye on nine players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 30 at Ford Field.

In their last outing, the Lions fell to the Baltimore Ravens 38-6.

Last time out, the Raiders fell to the Chicago Bears 30-12.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Ribs Out Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Illness Questionable Frank Ragnow C Toe Doubtful Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Out Josh Paschal DL Knee Questionable Benito Jones DL Ankle Questionable Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle Questionable Jerry Jacobs CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Back Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Back Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Carlson K Groin Questionable Curtis Bolton LB Knee Questionable Divine Deablo LB Ankle Out Marcus Peters CB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Hall CB Foot Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Questionable Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Lions vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo

Lions Season Insights

The Lions own the 10th-ranked defense this season (316.9 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with 377 yards per game.

The Lions are putting up 24.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, surrendering 21.6 points per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Lions rank sixth in the NFL with 258.6 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd in passing yards allowed per contest (240.6).

On the defensive side of the ball, Detroit has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking second-best by surrendering only 76.3 per game. The Lions rank 10th on offense (118.4 rushing yards per game).

The Lions rank 11th in the league with a +2 turnover margin after forcing 9 turnovers (21st in the NFL) and committing seven (fifth in the NFL).

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, generating 284.1 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank ninth with 316.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

The Raiders' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, compiling 16 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 21st with 23 points allowed per contest.

From an offensive angle, the Raiders are posting 215.6 passing yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank seventh in the NFL defensively (187.4 passing yards surrendered per game).

Las Vegas' rushing offense has been bottom-five this season, registering 68.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, it ranks 25th with 129 rushing yards surrendered per contest.

Regarding turnover margin, the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL this season. The team's margin checks in at -10, as they've forced five turnovers and committed 15.

Lions vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)

Lions (-7.5) Moneyline: Lions (-375), Raiders (+290)

Lions (-375), Raiders (+290) Total: 46.5 points

