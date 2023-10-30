Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Flyers on October 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Martin Necas, Travis Konecny and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Necas, who has nine points (four goals, five assists) and plays an average of 19:20 per game.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|2
|1
|3
|6
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis has nine points (1.0 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|2
|1
|3
|5
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Jesperi Kotkaniemi has four goals and five assists for Carolina.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Konecny has scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and collected three assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 11 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 27.6%.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
Travis Sanheim has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with one goal and seven assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
