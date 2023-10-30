Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Martin Necas, Travis Konecny and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Necas, who has nine points (four goals, five assists) and plays an average of 19:20 per game.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 2 1 3 6 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Oct. 19 0 1 1 4

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis has nine points (1.0 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 2 2 3 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Oct. 19 2 1 3 5

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi has four goals and five assists for Carolina.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 26 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Oct. 19 1 0 1 4

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Konecny has scored eight goals (1.0 per game) and collected three assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 11 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 27.6%.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 28 2 0 2 6 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 1 2 5 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Stars Oct. 21 2 0 2 4 vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 0 0 5

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Travis Sanheim has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with one goal and seven assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 2 3 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Stars Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 1 1 4

