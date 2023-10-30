Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Carolina Hurricanes (5-4) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they face the Philadelphia Flyers (4-3-1) on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we think will bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Predictions for Monday
Our computer projection model for this encounter calls for a final score of Flyers 5, Hurricanes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Flyers (+155)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 5-4 overall and 2-0-2 in overtime contests.
- Carolina has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
- The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals eight times, and are 5-3-0 in those games (to record 10 points).
- In the four games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 2-2-0 to register four points.
- In the six games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 4-2-0 (eight points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Flyers AVG
|Flyers Rank
|6th
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.5
|10th
|30th
|3.89
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|18th
|1st
|35.3
|Shots
|33.3
|9th
|2nd
|26
|Shots Allowed
|27.4
|3rd
|10th
|23.08%
|Power Play %
|14.81%
|20th
|30th
|71.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|79.17%
|15th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.