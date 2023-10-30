The Brooklyn Nets (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Spectrum Center, take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Information

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier put up 21.1 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists last season.

Per game, P.J. Washington collected 15.7 points, 4.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks.

LaMelo Ball recorded 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He also made 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4 treys per game.

Gordon Hayward collected 14.7 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists. He sank 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Nick Richards' numbers last season were 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He made 62.9% of his shots from the floor.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges' numbers last season were 17.2 points, 4.3 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Royce O'Neale put up 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Spencer Dinwiddie put up 17.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dennis Smith Jr. posted 8.8 points, 3.1 boards and 4.8 assists. Defensively, he pus up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Ben Simmons recorded 6.9 points, 6.1 assists and 6.3 boards.

Hornets vs. Nets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Nets 111 Points Avg. 113.4 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 45.7% Field Goal % 48.7% 33% Three Point % 37.8%

