On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Brooklyn Nets (0-2) take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nets Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Nets (-1.5) 228.5 -120 +100

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Hornets vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets put up 113.4 points per game last season (19th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They had a +70 scoring differential.

The Hornets had a -512 scoring differential last season, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They put up 111 points per game to rank 27th in the league and gave up 117.2 per contest to rank 22nd in the NBA.

These teams racked up a combined 224.4 points per game last season, 4.1 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

These teams gave up a combined 229.7 points per game last year, 1.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Brooklyn went 43-39-0 ATS last season.

Charlotte compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last year.

Hornets and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +50000 +25000 - Nets +12500 +5000 -

