The Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 111-99 loss to the Pistons, Hayward put up 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Hayward's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-120)

Over 4.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per contest last year made the Nets the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Nets conceded 45.1 rebounds per contest last season, 27th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per contest last season, ranking them third in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nets were ranked seventh in the NBA last season, giving up 11.8 makes per contest.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 35 12 4 3 0 1 0 12/31/2022 29 2 3 3 0 0 0

