Week 9 of the college football slate included one game with UAC teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from that game.

Jump to Matchup:

Eastern Kentucky vs. Utah Tech

Week 9 UAC Results

Eastern Kentucky 34 Utah Tech 30

Eastern Kentucky Leaders

  • Passing: Parker McKinney (22-for-34, 322 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Joshua Carter (20 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Mo Edwards Jr. (3 TAR, 3 REC, 101 YDS, 1 TD)

Utah Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Kobe Tracy (26-for-49, 247 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ronnie Walker Jr. (10 ATT, 75 YDS)
  • Receiving: Keith Davis (7 TAR, 7 REC, 118 YDS, 2 TDs)

Team Stat Comparison

Utah TechEastern Kentucky
401Total Yards496
247Passing Yards322
154Rushing Yards174
0Turnovers1

Next Week's UAC Games

Utah Tech Trailblazers at Abilene Christian Wildcats

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Southern Utah Thunderbirds

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Eccles Coliseum
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Central Arkansas Bears at North Alabama Lions

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Braly Municipal Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Austin Peay Governors at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks at Tarleton State Texans

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 4
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

