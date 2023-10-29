Will Stephen Sullivan Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Stephen Sullivan did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Sullivan's stats can be found below.
Sullivan had season stats last year which included 46 yards on two receptions (23 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted six times.
Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (out/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Panthers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sullivan 2022 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|2
|46
|21
|0
|23
Sullivan Game-by-Game (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Giants
|1
|1
|13
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|2
|1
|33
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|2
|0
|0
|0
