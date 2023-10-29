Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders will be up against the Houston Texans and their 17th-ranked rushing defense in Week 8, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Sanders has amassed 190 rushing yards on 61 carries (38 ypg), while adding one score on the ground. Sanders has also caught 15 passes for 81 yards (16.2 ypg).

Sanders vs. the Texans

Sanders vs the Texans (since 2021): 1 GP / 93 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 93 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Texans have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Houston has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Texans this season.

The Texans yield 108.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense this season.

The Texans' defense is ranked 24th in the league with eight rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Panthers Player Previews

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 37.5 (-118)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in five opportunities this season.

The Panthers pass on 62.6% of their plays and run on 37.4%. They are 26th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 144 rushes this season. He's handled 61 of those carries (42.4%).

Sanders has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has six carries in the red zone (31.6% of his team's 19 red zone rushes).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Texans

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Sanders Receiving Insights

Sanders has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in five games this year.

Sanders has been targeted on 24 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (10.0% target share).

He has been targeted 24 times, averaging 3.4 yards per target (140th in NFL).

Sanders, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 9 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

