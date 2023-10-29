The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will face the Chicago Bears' defense and Jaylon Johnson in Week 8 action at SoFi Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Chargers receivers' matchup versus the Bears pass defense.

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 88 14.7 5 31 12.28

Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen's 574 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has registered 46 catches and four touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Los Angeles is averaging 252.3 yards (1,514 total), which ranks the team No. 16 in the NFL.

The Chargers' scoring average on offense ranks 15th in the NFL, at 24 points per game.

Los Angeles averages 35.5 pass attempts per game this season, placing it 12th in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Chargers pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 35 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 15 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 29th in the league with 257.1 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 27th in the NFL with 7.1 yards allowed per pass attempt.

This season, the Bears are having trouble on defense, surrendering 26.9 points per game (22nd in NFL).

One player has recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 64 23 Def. Targets Receptions 46 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.5 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 574 15 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95.7 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 211 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

