Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers play the Houston Texans in Week 8 at Bank of America Stadium, where they'll be up against Steven Nelson and the Houston Texans defense. For more stats and analysis on the Panthers receivers' matchup against the Texans' secondary, see below.

Panthers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 77.5 12.9 8 42 9.71

Adam Thielen vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has racked up 509 receiving yards on 49 receptions to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Carolina has been one of the lesser passing offenses in the league, ranking sixth-last in the NFL by generating 196.7 pass yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 15th with eight passing touchdowns.

With just 112 points (18.7 per game), the Panthers are having trouble scoring points this year.

Carolina is throwing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 40.2 times per game.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 21 times (eighth-fewest in league).

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 24 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing defense, Houston is No. 16 in the league at 245.5 yards allowed per game (1,473 total passing yards against).

The Texans are giving up 18.8 points per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL.

Houston hasn't given up more than 100 receiving yards to an opposing player this season.

The Texans have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 59 29 Def. Targets Receptions 49 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.4 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 509 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 84.8 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 177 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

