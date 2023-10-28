The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-2) take on a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Mercer Bears (5-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

Western Carolina ranks 78th in scoring defense this year (28.7 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-best in the FCS with 37.9 points per game. Mercer is generating 330.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (87th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 322.5 total yards per contest (36th-ranked).

Western Carolina vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Western Carolina vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Western Carolina Mercer 506.3 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.6 (53rd) 392.7 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (69th) 202.3 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.4 (74th) 304.0 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.3 (65th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has 1,801 yards passing for Western Carolina, completing 67.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 86 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 31 carries.

Desmond Reid has 857 rushing yards on 115 carries with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 182 yards (26.0 per game).

Branson Adams has piled up 308 yards on 49 attempts, scoring one time.

Censere Lee's 494 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 23 times and has registered 28 catches and six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 347 yards, finding the end zone five times as a receiver so far this campaign.

David White has a total of 287 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has been a dual threat for Mercer this season. He has 1,582 passing yards (197.8 per game) while completing 67.6% of his passes. He's tossed eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 185 yards (23.1 ypg) on 70 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Al Wooten II has carried the ball 85 times for a team-high 435 yards (54.4 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 10 receptions this season are good for 97 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Ty James paces his squad with 820 receiving yards on 44 catches with six touchdowns.

Devron Harper has caught 34 passes and compiled 403 receiving yards (50.4 per game) with one touchdown.

