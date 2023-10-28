Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we outline how you can see all five games involving teams from the SEC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!